Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
First Light Christian Center
4769 Pacheco Blvd.
Martinez, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie M. Skinner


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie M. Skinner Obituary
Elsie M Skinner
Jan 28, 1936 - June 24, 2019
Martinez CA
Elsie Skinner a long time resident of Martinez passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter Linda, son Olen and daughter-in- law Kymmarie. She has 7 grandchildren Wiley, Glenn Jr (Kyrstle) Greenwalt, Belle (Steve) Hammond, Raymond (Michelle) Greenwalt, Coday (Thor) Bartzi, Billy and Christopher. She had 4 great-grandchildren Brielle and Emma Hammond, Tanner, and River Greenwalt. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Billy, son Bill, Sister Faye Bowen.
Elsie loved spending time with her family, growing tomatoes, playing Bingo and working Crossword puzzles. Elsie was a very loving and giving person and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 o'clock on July 25, 2019 at First Light Christian Center, 4769 Pacheco Blvd., Martinez CA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Robert Orlando Kids Day of Fishing: 1730 Sycamore Dr., Fairfield CA 94533 or www.kidsdayoffishing.org or Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill CA 94523


View the online memorial for Elsie M Skinner
Published in East Bay Times on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.