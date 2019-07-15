|
Elsie M Skinner
Jan 28, 1936 - June 24, 2019
Martinez CA
Elsie Skinner a long time resident of Martinez passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter Linda, son Olen and daughter-in- law Kymmarie. She has 7 grandchildren Wiley, Glenn Jr (Kyrstle) Greenwalt, Belle (Steve) Hammond, Raymond (Michelle) Greenwalt, Coday (Thor) Bartzi, Billy and Christopher. She had 4 great-grandchildren Brielle and Emma Hammond, Tanner, and River Greenwalt. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Billy, son Bill, Sister Faye Bowen.
Elsie loved spending time with her family, growing tomatoes, playing Bingo and working Crossword puzzles. Elsie was a very loving and giving person and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be at 12 o'clock on July 25, 2019 at First Light Christian Center, 4769 Pacheco Blvd., Martinez CA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Robert Orlando Kids Day of Fishing: 1730 Sycamore Dr., Fairfield CA 94533 or www.kidsdayoffishing.org or Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill CA 94523
