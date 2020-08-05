Elsie Mary Masunaga
September 10, 1946 - July 26, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Elsie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy, daughter Tracey (Craig), son Dean (Lisa), and 4 grandchildren (Mari, Ryan, Bradley, Danielle). She is also survived by her siblings: Tom, Jim, Mable, Dorise, Peter (deceased), in-laws: John and Mits, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. Elsie was part of the Berkeley HS,Class of 1964. A long time resident of El Cerrito, CA. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having lunch with her friends, and going to the casinos. Elsie was a kind, caring, and generous person! She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her! We love you!
Private family service only due to COVID.