Elsie Mary Masunaga
1946 - 2020
Elsie Mary Masunaga
September 10, 1946 - July 26, 2020
Resident of El Cerrito, CA
Elsie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy, daughter Tracey (Craig), son Dean (Lisa), and 4 grandchildren (Mari, Ryan, Bradley, Danielle). She is also survived by her siblings: Tom, Jim, Mable, Dorise, Peter (deceased), in-laws: John and Mits, their spouses, and many nieces and nephews. Elsie was part of the Berkeley HS,Class of 1964. A long time resident of El Cerrito, CA. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having lunch with her friends, and going to the casinos. Elsie was a kind, caring, and generous person! She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her! We love you!
Private family service only due to COVID.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
