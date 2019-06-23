Emalie T. Monarrez Ortega

August 30, 1937 - June 8, 2019

Fremont California and Mazatlan Mexico

Nurtured in Texas and California she grew up an intelligent young woman of grit and humor. She spent a year in a TB sanitarium. Became Monterey County's 1951 Spelling Bee Champ from Washington Jr. High.

Managing Editor of school paper at Salinas High. Received her BA from San Jose State, MA from UC Berkeley, then taught English at Chabot College with three girls to raise. Here she began her advocacy for Mexican-American Students and co-advised the Chicano Student Union. She returned to school to earn her J.D. at Stanford.

First Latina Student Body President Stanford Law School.

Received the Laurence S. Fletcher award for outstanding contribution to the Life of the Law School.

Criminal Defense Lawyer for over 30 years, California State Bar License # 74872.

First Latina Attorney Santa Clara Cnty Public Defenders.

Administrator and Director of Paralegal Institute at Santa Clara University (15 Years).

Began sailing lessons at age 62.

Spent several years in Mazatlan for retirement, enjoying concerts and new friends as well as volunteering with Mazatlan Tourist Association assisting Cruise passengers.

Many have been part of Emalie's life whether in a small or large way and that meant a lot to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Kristin and Kathryn and two grandsons, Alec and Jared.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday June 30, 2019

from 3-6pm at Cole Hall, Rear of Property.

2950 Washington Blvd. Fremont, CA 94539





View the online memorial for Emalie T. Monarrez Ortega Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary