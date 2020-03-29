East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Emelie Jones Ayres


1932 - 2020
Emelie Jones Ayres Obituary
Emelie Jones Ayres
June 20, 1932 - March 17, 2020
Residence of Dublin / Pleasanton
Emelie was born in Hanna, Wyoming to Joseph and Margaret Jones and was the youngest of three daughters.
Emelie graduated from Rawlins high school and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in education. Emelie loved children and embarked on a forty year career as a kindergarten teacher in Pleasanton Public Schools.
Emelie is survived by her husband John of 60 years; their daughter Megin Markley, son-in-law Cecil Markley and her four adored grandchildren Owen Markley, Cole Markley, Molly Ayres, and Jack Ayres. (Emelie is preceded in death by her son John Ayres Jr.)
No service or reception will be held due to the current restrictions of COVID-19. Please make any donations to the : .


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
