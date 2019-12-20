|
Emil "Ben" Benassini
Resident of Concord
Emil "Ben" Benassini of Concord enjoyed life to the fullest until he passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on March 29, 1931 to Ilio and Albertina Benassini. Emil graduated from Mt. Diablo High School and then attended City College of San Francisco. While attending college, he was drafted into the Army and served as a rifleman with the third infantry division during the Korean War. After fulfilling his duties to the Army, he returned to Concord where he opened Benassini Nursery. Later he worked for the City of Concord for 25 years in the department of parks and recreation.
Emil married the love of his life, Elsie, in 1970. They enjoyed many trips to Carmel and were active with the Concord Elks. He loved bowling, fishing, gardening, and many outdoor activities. Emil also enjoyed eating at his two favorite places, the Parma Delicatessen and the Sugar Plum.
Emil was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie. He is survived by his daughter Debi Graham, son-in-law Jerry Graham, grandson Jeremy (Lorie) Graham, granddaughter Amy (Jed) McNamara, great grandchildren Jasmine, Gianna, Brady and Jack and his sister Ilia (Fritz) Minder as well as many close friends and family. He will be greatly missed for his uncanny ability to tell stories and for the love and laughter he brought to all who knew him.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00am at the Concord Senior Center.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019