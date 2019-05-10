Emil Firpo

Apr 22, 1927 - Apr 13, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Emil Firpo passed away at home on April 13, 2019 at the age of 91.

He was born in Oakland, CA on April 22, 1927 to parents Louis Firpo and Anna (Rettaglita) Firpo.

He was the loving husband to Jeanie of 65 years, father to Cathie, Rich and Nancy, Nono to his three grandchildren, Tony, Angie and Danny (Hannah) who will miss him greatly. He will also be missed by his many relatives from Italy, New York and California.

Emil was affectionately known to many as "Firp" a strong, competitive and fun loving guy. He made his home in Alameda for over 60 years and had an enormous circle of friends that he cherished, some of which went back over 70 years to his Oakland days.

He was a partner with The Oakland Scavenger Company for 35 years now known as Waste Management. He was a member at the Alameda Golf Complex, the Harbor Bay Club and the Alpicella Club. Emil was a World War II Veteran, serving overseas in Japan.

He loved to laugh with friends. He loved playing Frank Sinatra music, Alameda and its people and he loved his wife's Jeanie's ravioli.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church in Alameda. Reception will follow.

Donations in Firp's memory may be sent to JDRF or St. Jude's Children Hospital.





