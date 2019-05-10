Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emil Firpo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emil Firpo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emil Firpo Obituary
Emil Firpo
Apr 22, 1927 - Apr 13, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Emil Firpo passed away at home on April 13, 2019 at the age of 91.
He was born in Oakland, CA on April 22, 1927 to parents Louis Firpo and Anna (Rettaglita) Firpo.
He was the loving husband to Jeanie of 65 years, father to Cathie, Rich and Nancy, Nono to his three grandchildren, Tony, Angie and Danny (Hannah) who will miss him greatly. He will also be missed by his many relatives from Italy, New York and California.
Emil was affectionately known to many as "Firp" a strong, competitive and fun loving guy. He made his home in Alameda for over 60 years and had an enormous circle of friends that he cherished, some of which went back over 70 years to his Oakland days.
He was a partner with The Oakland Scavenger Company for 35 years now known as Waste Management. He was a member at the Alameda Golf Complex, the Harbor Bay Club and the Alpicella Club. Emil was a World War II Veteran, serving overseas in Japan.
He loved to laugh with friends. He loved playing Frank Sinatra music, Alameda and its people and he loved his wife's Jeanie's ravioli.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Church in Alameda. Reception will follow.
Donations in Firp's memory may be sent to JDRF or St. Jude's Children Hospital.


View the online memorial for Emil Firpo
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.