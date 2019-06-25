East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
Emilio Arevalo Villarreal Obituary
Emilio Arevalo Villarreal
Dec. 21, 1925 - Jun. 19, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Emilio Arevalo Villarreal was born in Beeville, Texas. He was a resident of Antioch and passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Orangevale, CA.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Laura Villarreal; son Joe Villarreal; father Eduardo Villarreal-Gonzalez; mother Delfina Gonzalez; and brothers Eduardo(Lalito)Jr. and Rodolfo(Rudy)Villarreal.
A graduate of La Feria High school in 1944, he attended photography college in Dallas, Texas. Emilio was a World War II Veteran who honorably served in the Navy for four years. He worked for Kaiser Gypsum for 28 years; he was also a professional freelance photographer for over 60 years. Photographing weddings and quinceañeras was his passion and everywhere he went, so did one of his cameras, along with his California Highway Patrol press pass card. Organizations he belonged to included Young Men's Institute (YMI) and Mexican-American Golf Association (MAGA).
He is survived by his brother Roberto Villarreal (Maria Elena); son Eduardo Villarreal and daughter-in-law Joanna Villarreal; granddaughters Jen Cassar; Erica Ramirez (Saul); Tori Bell (Jaromy); grandson Daniel Villarreal (Lindsay); 10 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law Joy Jordon-Leaver; step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a highly respected, very happy, and loving man who will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held at Higgins Chapel, Wednesday, June 26, from 4-8pm (Rosary at 7pm), and services at Higgins Chapel, Thursday, June 27, at 10am, followed by interment at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetary and a lunch reception at Bridge Marina Yacht Club.


Published in East Bay Times on June 25, 2019
