Emilio G. Miranda, Sr.
December 1, 1926 - February 19, 2020
San Leandro, California
Emilio G. Miranda, Sr. passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 in Hayward, California. Emilio was born on December 1, 1926 to Isidro and Antonina Miranda in Salinas, Bacoor, Cavite in the Philippines. Emilio joined the U.S. Navy where he worked as a chef. He married Hilaria Guerrero in 1950. They had four children together. Emilio always said his goal was for his children to be educated. He worked hard to ensure his family had a good life. Emilio moved his family to San Leandro, California in the late 1970s and was employed as a chef at the Alameda Naval Base Officers Club. After retirement, he spent his days caring for his grandchildren, cooking delicious food and watching boxing and wrestling. He also enjoyed visiting his house in Real, Bacoor, Cavite in the Philippines. Although he was proud of his accomplishments, he was most proud of his expanding family and their closeness to one another. He took great pride in being the patriarch of the Miranda family. His fighting spirit and love of life were tempered by his generosity.
Emilio and Hilaria were fortunate enough to celebrate 69 years of marriage together before Emilio passed away. They grew lemons, roses and succulents in their gardens. Emilio always had ice cream stocked away for his grandkids. He also loved to take walks along the San Leandro Marina.
Emilio is survived by his wife, Hilaria; his children: Emilio Miranda, Jr. (Lourdes Miranda), Gabriel Miranda (Maria Villa Miranda), Flordeliza Miranda (Lothar Tietze) and Rosario Mangubat (Ruben Mangubat, Jr.); his grandchildren: Khristine Serbin (John Serbin), Frances Miranda (Mark Wong), Emilio R. Miranda, Maria Patricia Miranda (Andrew Braziel), Melissa Miranda (Jeffrey Felgner), Margarita Miranda, Gabriel Miranda, Jr., Ruben Mangubat, Anjelica Mangubat, Corina Tietze and Teresa Tietze; and his great-grandchildren: Jude, Mia, Matthew, Nikko, Jonas, Evie and Bella.
You will be greatly missed, Lolo.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Boulevard, Fremont, CA with a Vigil Service at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Apostle Catholic Church, 34700 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA. Burial to follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, 48800 Warm Springs Boulevard, Fremont, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020