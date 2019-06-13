|
|
Emily Decker
Pleasant Hill, Ca
Emily Decker passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Emily retired as Manager of the Red Cross and spent most of her life helping others. Emily was predeceased by her son Steve Decker and is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Doria (Art) and Shirley Kosta (Lou) 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Our beloved Mother and Grandmother will be dearly missed. Services will be at Queen of Heaven on June 17, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Red Cross will be greatly appreciated.
View the online memorial for Emily Decker
Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019