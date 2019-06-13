Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Decker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Decker Obituary
Emily Decker
Pleasant Hill, Ca
Emily Decker passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 94. Emily retired as Manager of the Red Cross and spent most of her life helping others. Emily was predeceased by her son Steve Decker and is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Doria (Art) and Shirley Kosta (Lou) 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Our beloved Mother and Grandmother will be dearly missed. Services will be at Queen of Heaven on June 17, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Red Cross will be greatly appreciated.


View the online memorial for Emily Decker
Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.