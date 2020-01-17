|
Emily Marie Clay Hurtz
Jan. 22, 1997- Nov. 26, 2019
Pleasanton
Adored daughter of Stephen Clay and Natascha Clay. Beloved wife of Joshua Hurtz. Emily was taken from us too soon after a 6-month battle with cancer. She came into this world full of light, love, joy and an innate sense of right. With these gifts, Emily lived her life to the fullest. SHE NEVER GAVE UP! She earned her AA degree from Los Positas College and was accepted to Cal State University East Bay despite medical adversities. Emily was a bright shining star to all who knew her and she will be in our hearts forever. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Main Street Brewery in Pleasanton. Those wishing to donate in Emily's name may contact Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area in Walnut Creek at www.cancersupport.net.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020