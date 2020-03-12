|
|
Emma Giorsetto
July 3, 1921 - March 4, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Emma Aimonino Giorsetto, daughter of Cosmo Aimonino and Lucille Vallero Aimonino, passed away in her sleep on March 4, 2020 at her Oakland apartment. She was born on July, 3, 1921 in Morenci, Arizona. She moved to the Bay Area with her family as a child and grew up in Oakland where she attended University High School. She graduated from Heald College in 1940 and had a brief career answering letters as Penny Parker for the Parker Pen Company in San Francisco. In 1944 she married Michael Giorsetto and began a most successful 73 year long marriage. Her warmth, good humor and quiet strength were prized by all who knew her and infused the home she made for her family. She had a great gift for hosting memorable family and friends gatherings, and making it all look easy. Her husband, Michael predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her four children, David (Debbie), Rosalie (John), Christine (David), and Paul (Jeanne), seven grandchildren, Shawna, Michael, Jon, Joe, Patrick, Robert and Gianna, six great grandchildren, Miles, Katie, Olive, Hazel, Vivian and Sylvia. Graveside services will be held on March 26th at 11:00 am at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the East Bay Agency for Children or to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020