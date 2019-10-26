East Bay Times Obituaries
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Emma T. Quintana


1936 - 2019
Emma T. Quintana Obituary
Emma T. Quintana
Jan. 24, 1936 - Oct. 23, 2019
Resident of Hayward
Sunrise January 24, 1936 – Sunset October 23, 2019. Emma passed away peacefully after a long illness. She is survived by her daughters Rene Lorenzi (Darrell), Denise Quintana (Jake Bueno); her grandchildren Gregory Pieters (Erica), Krystal Montez (Dre) and Tanner Lorenzi, and her constant companion Chloe Ann; her sisters Artemisa Silva, Alice Bustamante, Lydia Murguia and Christina Roybal. She also has three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Eugene "Geno" Quintana, sisters Gloria Gutierrez and Julia Cobarruviaz. She has many nieces and nephews.
She retired after many years of working, with her last job at Kavanaugh Liquors in San Lorenzo, to lead a well-deserved quiet life. She was an avid Oakland Raider Fan.
A viewing will start at 4:00 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary located at 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, CA 94580. Burial will be private.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019
