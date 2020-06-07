Emmet Douglas "Doug" SteedJanuary 25, 1940 - June 1, 2020Resident of Alameda, CA.Emmet "Doug" Steed passed away at home on June 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Dianne and his daughters Jennifer and Melissa. Although he was born in Canada, he was proud to be an American and served as a Marine in his early years. Doug was a magic man and could fix anything! His daughters and his grandchildren were the highlights of his life. He leaves behind his devoted wife Dianne of 54 years who cared for him until his death and his daughters Jennifer Dorn (Lonnie) and Melissa Haugner (Ted). He was the beloved Ampa to his six grandchildren: Claire Dianne Haunger, Ryan Steed Haugner, Anna Maxine Dorn, Jennifer Anne Haugner, Matthew Emmet Dorn, and Allison Melissa Dorn. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends! Doug lived life to its fullest, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and entertaining friends at his cabin on Donner Lake. The family expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all who sent prayers, Masses, cards, flowers, food, and the abundance of shared memories. He was truly a great man!A private immediate family Mass will be held and a celebration of his life will take place when it is safe.If you wish to make a contribution in Doug's honor, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alameda Welfare Council - PO. Box 2265 Alameda, California 94501. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).