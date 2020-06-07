Emmet Douglas "Doug" Steed
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmet Douglas "Doug" Steed
January 25, 1940 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA.
Emmet "Doug" Steed passed away at home on June 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife Dianne and his daughters Jennifer and Melissa. Although he was born in Canada, he was proud to be an American and served as a Marine in his early years. Doug was a magic man and could fix anything! His daughters and his grandchildren were the highlights of his life. He leaves behind his devoted wife Dianne of 54 years who cared for him until his death and his daughters Jennifer Dorn (Lonnie) and Melissa Haugner (Ted). He was the beloved Ampa to his six grandchildren: Claire Dianne Haunger, Ryan Steed Haugner, Anna Maxine Dorn, Jennifer Anne Haugner, Matthew Emmet Dorn, and Allison Melissa Dorn. He will be forever missed by his family and many friends! Doug lived life to its fullest, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and entertaining friends at his cabin on Donner Lake. The family expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all who sent prayers, Masses, cards, flowers, food, and the abundance of shared memories. He was truly a great man!
A private immediate family Mass will be held and a celebration of his life will take place when it is safe.
If you wish to make a contribution in Doug's honor, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alameda Welfare Council - PO. Box 2265 Alameda, California 94501. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Emmet Douglas "Doug" Steed



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 6, 2020
Mike Peel
Military
June 6, 2020
very, very, very, nice guy, had to
Be a great husband, father,
Grand-father, good people like
Doug will be missed by all..
Mike Peel
Served In Military Together
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved