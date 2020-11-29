Emmett "SPUD" SchumerAugust 5, 1946 - June 20, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAA great man has left us. Emmett was born in St. Stephen, Minnesota to John & Martha Schumer into the farm life, with 11 siblings, leaving there at 19 to join the Navy, as a Submariner for 7 ½ years. Married Irene & had 2 perfect daughters. Among Emmetts many talents & passions were his job at Exxon Refinery & being on fire & rescue team over 3 decades, cards/cribbage, photography, piloting a plane, cutting trees, abalone diving, being Santa, bocce, softball, CYO Basketball Ref, VFW/ American Legion, Kiwanis, church & Collecting RED Farmall Tractors most. Jan 1, Frozen Bun Run, July 4th, Leading parade on his tractor, veterans & friends in tow.Emmett spent the last 7 ½ years with wife, Jane (my one true love). We will miss him forever. Leaving behind, too soon, wife, Jane (Randy & Casey), daughters, Audrey Schumer, Carrie (Sean) Alyssa & Kylie Tabor, son Dan & Daniel & Emily, his children & so many others, as Emmett was well loved, making friends everywhere he went. Heaven has you now, sweet man.A wonderful celebration of Emmett's life will be held in 2021.