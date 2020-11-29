1/1
Emmett "Spud" Schumer
1946 - 2020
Emmett "SPUD" Schumer
August 5, 1946 - June 20, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
A great man has left us. Emmett was born in St. Stephen, Minnesota to John & Martha Schumer into the farm life, with 11 siblings, leaving there at 19 to join the Navy, as a Submariner for 7 ½ years. Married Irene & had 2 perfect daughters. Among Emmetts many talents & passions were his job at Exxon Refinery & being on fire & rescue team over 3 decades, cards/cribbage, photography, piloting a plane, cutting trees, abalone diving, being Santa, bocce, softball, CYO Basketball Ref, VFW/ American Legion, Kiwanis, church & Collecting RED Farmall Tractors most. Jan 1, Frozen Bun Run, July 4th, Leading parade on his tractor, veterans & friends in tow.
Emmett spent the last 7 ½ years with wife, Jane (my one true love). We will miss him forever. Leaving behind, too soon, wife, Jane (Randy & Casey), daughters, Audrey Schumer, Carrie (Sean) Alyssa & Kylie Tabor, son Dan & Daniel & Emily, his children & so many others, as Emmett was well loved, making friends everywhere he went. Heaven has you now, sweet man.
A wonderful celebration of Emmett's life will be held in 2021.


View the online memorial for Emmett "SPUD" Schumer

Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 28, 2020
Emmett was truly one of a kind. He had the biggest heart and the heartiest laugh! He is greatly missed in this life but we know he is with our Savior. Love you Emmett.
Beverly Masinas
November 27, 2020
Emmett was the best husband a girl could ever hope for. He sang "you are my sunshine" to me and we had such wonderful times together. Life is very lonely without him and I miss him so much. He was a man like no other. God help me, and all who miss him, to get through life without him. The world is emptier for sure.
Jane Schumer
Spouse
