Enriqueta "Hank" Maxwell
Resident of Walnut Creek
Enriqueta "Hank" Maxwell, died peacefully in Berkeley California on April 7 after a long illness. Born Enriqueta Suárez on March 6, 1925, in San Diego California, she was the eldest of seven siblings. As a young woman she moved to Los Angeles where she met her future husband, James Maxwell. They wed in 1951 and were married for more than 50 years.
They began their life together in Los Angeles, moving to the Moraga and Orinda area in 1963 where they made many lifelong friends. After her husband's death, Hank moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek. There she met a wonderful group of women who enriched the last 15 years of her life.
Hank was a fun-loving and talented woman with a quick sense of humor and a generous spirit that she maintained until the end. She enjoyed decorating, music, dancing, cooking, playing bridge, sports, and entertaining—hosting parties for her friends and family until she was in her 90s.
In her own words, her greatest love and accomplishment was her family: her three children, Julie Maxwell-Jolly, Nancy Saldich, and John Maxwell and their spouses, David Maxwell-Jolly, Alan Saldich, and Courtney Prose; her six grandchildren, Johnathan Maxwell-Jolly and his partner Aimee Anspach, Rachael Blucher and her husband William Blucher, Emily and Ben Saldich, and Danielle and Isabella Maxwell. In her later years one of her greatest joys was being a great-grandmother to Gio Fiore, Otis Maxwell-Jolly, and Harry and Charlotte Blucher.
The family is unable to hold a memorial service due to the current health crisis. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name might consider giving to efforts supporting those affected by COVID-19 or the .
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 11, 2020