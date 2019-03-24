East Bay Times Obituaries
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Epifania Nacnac
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen
Epifania Nacnac Obituary
Epifania Nacnac
July 12, 1939 - March 17, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
"Epi" was from a small town in the Philippines. She was known for her warm smile at Nations Giant Hamburgers for 18 years. She was devoted to faith, family, friends and enjoyed cooking, singing, fishing and gardening.
Visitation will be held on Tue. March 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. Wed. March 27, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm with a vigil at 6:30pm both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Thurs. March 28, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady Queen. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
