|
|
Epifania Nacnac
July 12, 1939 - March 17, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
"Epi" was from a small town in the Philippines. She was known for her warm smile at Nations Giant Hamburgers for 18 years. She was devoted to faith, family, friends and enjoyed cooking, singing, fishing and gardening.
Visitation will be held on Tue. March 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. Wed. March 27, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm with a vigil at 6:30pm both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Thurs. March 28, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady Queen. Committal services following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.
View the online memorial for Epifania Nacnac
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019