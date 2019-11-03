Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center,
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center,
Hayward, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Epifanio Roig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Epifanio Roig


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Epifanio Roig Obituary
Epifanio Roig
April 8, 1931 - Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of Sacramento
Epifanio passed peacefully on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Born April 8th, 1931, in Coamo Puerto Rico to Eduvigis & Librado Roig, he moved to Hayward, California in his early 20's and met the Love of his Life Victoria Alvarado. They married in 1964 and raised a beautiful family he was very proud of. A proud member of the UAW, Fano proudly achieved two retirements from both General Motors and Nummi, finally retiring in 1996. A longtime resident of Hayward, in 1997, he relocated and settled in Modesto. He loved his SF Giants, WWF and being with family. He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by daughter Nancy, grandson Joseph and sister Maria Vega and survived by his loving wife Victoria Roig, son Fernando and daughters Zulma and Edna. Grandchildren: Jessica, Theresa, Lou, Rita, Armeda, Tony, Sheila and Celia. Papa, and nephew Alan Vega. Papa to many great-grandchildren who loved and adored him.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 with a Visitation from 10:30 am - 12 noon and the Funeral Service at 12 noon at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, CA, followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Epifanio Roig
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Epifanio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -