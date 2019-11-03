|
|
Epifanio Roig
April 8, 1931 - Oct. 25, 2019
Resident of Sacramento
Epifanio passed peacefully on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Born April 8th, 1931, in Coamo Puerto Rico to Eduvigis & Librado Roig, he moved to Hayward, California in his early 20's and met the Love of his Life Victoria Alvarado. They married in 1964 and raised a beautiful family he was very proud of. A proud member of the UAW, Fano proudly achieved two retirements from both General Motors and Nummi, finally retiring in 1996. A longtime resident of Hayward, in 1997, he relocated and settled in Modesto. He loved his SF Giants, WWF and being with family. He was an amazing man and will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by daughter Nancy, grandson Joseph and sister Maria Vega and survived by his loving wife Victoria Roig, son Fernando and daughters Zulma and Edna. Grandchildren: Jessica, Theresa, Lou, Rita, Armeda, Tony, Sheila and Celia. Papa, and nephew Alan Vega. Papa to many great-grandchildren who loved and adored him.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 with a Visitation from 10:30 am - 12 noon and the Funeral Service at 12 noon at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward, CA, followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019