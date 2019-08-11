|
Eric C. Cone
Dec. 08, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Oakland
Eric C. Cone born Dec 08, 1932 to father Carroll Franklin Cone and mother Mary Snyder Cone in Toledo, OH. He is survived by nephew William C. Cone of Wauseon, OH. Niece Judith A. Wilson of Sylvania, OH. Nephew Jeffery R. Cone of McCall, ID and nephew James A. Cone of Delta, OH.
Preceded in death by spouse Don Little-Cloud Davenport and brother Richard L. Cone.
Eric attended Wesleyan University and graduated in the class of 1954. After graduation Mr. Cone was a volunteer draftee in the United States Army, stationed in Germany until 1957. Attending Columbia University following studies in American and Modern European history. Eric resided in Ann Arbor, Michigan where he met his life partner Don Davenport. Married in January 1973 while working for the University of Michigan as a computer annalist. Moving to Oakland, CA in June of 1976 where he was employed by Bank of America and then spent time working for Glen Slaughter and Associates doing data system accounting for the University of California. Ending his career in data processing with Schlage Lock Company in San Francisco, CA retiring March 31, 1996.
Eric gave so much effort to the city of Oakland community through the San Antonio Community Development Corporation. As a volunteer for over 20 years he served as the Board Secretary as well as elected Chair member of the Community Development Advisory Board. Eric also enjoyed his time spent working on the SACDC newspaper planning committee.
Also as one of the founders and the Board Secretary for the People's Community Partnership Federal Credit Union that opened March 2001 in West Oakland.
A celebration of life will be held at Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home on Sunday September 1st, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
The family asks that instead of flowers or gifts - a donation to be made to the San Antonio Community Development Corporation of Oakland, CA.
Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland CA
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019