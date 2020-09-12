Eric Daniel LangeOctober 12, 1988 - August 28, 2020Resident of San Lorenzo, CAIt is with great sorrow and heartbreak to announce that our beloved Eric Daniel Lange, 31, passed away suddenly at home on August 28, 2020 in San Lorenzo. He was born October 12, 1988 and was the youngest son of Dave and Carol (Landeros) Lange. He attended San Lorenzo elementary schools and graduated from Arroyo High School in 2006.Eric was very active in the local community and made numerous long lasting friendships as a result. He was a part of the Cub Scouts of America, SLZ Little League, San Leandro Babe Ruth and the Arroyo Dons. Because he was an excellent pitcher, he went on to play at Chabot College until a devastating shoulder injury cut his career short.Eric went on to become a Journeyman Drywall/Lather and a member of the Drywall Lathers Local 68L. He served as a Delegate and Trustee of the local. He also worked at Thomas John Events and Sports Authority. Eric was a big fan of the Oakland A's, Sharks, Warriors and the SF 49ers. He had a passion for life. He enjoyed music, food, animals, nature and spending time with his loved ones.Eric is preceded into death by his grandparents Bill and Ruth Lange, Jesus and Angie Landeros. Uncle Jesse and Cousin Isabella. He is survived by his parents, his brother Scott Lange, and his sisters Michelle Miller and Suzy Cava. He also leaves his two nephews Jacob and Ryan and his niece Megan. Eric was blessed to have a loving extended family of aunts, uncles and many wonderful first and second cousins. Eric will be honored and carried to his final resting place by his pallbearers; Scott Lange, Mike Cava, Chris Miller, Sam Schindler, Andrew Jayme, and his dear cousins, Adam Merritt, David and Joe Lujan.Eric will be forever loved and missed by his devoted family and friends. If you'd like to pay your respects to this wonderful, smart, funny and caring man that left us too soon, Eric's funeral will be hosted on Tuesday, September 15th, in the St. Francis Courtyard area at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery located at 1051 Harder Rd in Hayward at 10:30am. This will be an outdoor event and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration Of Life Services will have to take place at a later date.