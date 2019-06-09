|
Eric Nystrom
Dec 21, 1925-Feb 12, 2019
Eric Nystrom passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 in Fremont. He was a man of great faith who loved his family. Eric was predeceased by Marjorie Nystrom and Irma Goulart Nystrom. He is survived by his loving wife Margret Felix, his daughter, step kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He had a successful insurance business in Hayward until he retired. He and Marjorie were among the founding members of The United Church of Hayward. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 29 at 11:00am, United Church Hayward, 30540 Mission Blvd, Hayward, 94544. Donations in memory of Eric May be made to the Church.
Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019