Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church Hayward
30540 Mission Blvd
Hayward, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Nystrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Nystrom


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric Nystrom Obituary
Eric Nystrom
Dec 21, 1925-Feb 12, 2019
Eric Nystrom passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 in Fremont. He was a man of great faith who loved his family. Eric was predeceased by Marjorie Nystrom and Irma Goulart Nystrom. He is survived by his loving wife Margret Felix, his daughter, step kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He had a successful insurance business in Hayward until he retired. He and Marjorie were among the founding members of The United Church of Hayward. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 29 at 11:00am, United Church Hayward, 30540 Mission Blvd, Hayward, 94544. Donations in memory of Eric May be made to the Church.


View the online memorial for Eric Nystrom
Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.