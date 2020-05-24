Eric TonningsenMarch 24, 1986 - May 4, 2020OaklandBorn, March 24, 1986, Walnut Creek California. Eric collapsed suddenly, May 4, 2020, at his apartment in Oakland California, his fiancé, Shereen Jihad, was at his side. Also, left in sorrow, are his Mom, Sandy Miller, his Father, John Tonningsen, and his brothers, Paul and Jesse Tonningsen.Eric was a kind, beautiful soul adored by his immediate family, large extended family and friends of all ages and backgrounds. His selflessness and steadfast defense of the vulnerable made him a champion of our community. We will miss his sense of humor, affection, loyalty, camping skills, and the laughter he brought us. May his loving soul rest in peace.Memorial services are pending.Donations in honor of Eric Tonningsen:Bikers Against Child Abuse – Keepers of the ChildrenMeals on Wheels, 1721 Broadway #201, Oakland, CA 94612. Use check memo line "in memory of Eric Tonningsen," to be notified of donation.