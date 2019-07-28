|
Erick Marshall Mckee Ousey
June 11, 1990 ~ July 5, 2019
Resident of Martinez
29 Years Old
Erick was born in Walnut Creek on June 11, 1990 and lived all his life Martinez, CA. He attended both College Park High School and Contra Costa Christian High School graduating in 2009. Erick was very active in sports competing on the wrestling, track and field and basketball teams. He showed grace and agility at rollerblading, skiing, golf, hiking, and many other activities. He also graduated from the Great Lakes Outward Bound Wilderness School. Erick was a gentle and kind person with a soft-spoken quality which he displayed all his life.
After graduation he attended Diablo Valley College and also worked for Enviro-Tech Services as a delivery driver. At the age of 21 his life path was altered due to the onset of mental health issues.
Erick was preceded in death by his mother who passed away on November 29, 2001. He was blessed and memorialized on July 12, 2019 at the Redwood Chapel at Oakmont Cemetery, Lafayette and his remains were inurned alongside his mothers' body, at Oakmont.
Erick is survived by his Father and step-mother Maria Ousey and his step-siblings Arturo Gonzalez, Lilyana Vazquez, Mirella Vazquez and cousins, Alexander, Dahlia, Myah, and Emilia. On his mothers' side Erick is survived by his sisters Patricia Peacock, Vanessa Pimentel and nephews David, Michael and Travis Pimentel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Erick's memory to your local National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) at 2151 Salvio Street, Ste V, Concord, Calif. 94520 or visit… namicontracosta.org
The one lesson Erick taught everyone is you can be challenged in life and still be happy and show love for others.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019