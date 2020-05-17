Erik Nicholas Niederholzer
1961 - 2020
Erik Nicholas Niederholzer
Resident of Santa Rosa
Our brother, Erik Nicholas Niederholzer, passed away in his sleep at his residence in Santa Rosa, California on April 15, 2020. He was a Type I diabetic from the age of five and his sudden passing was related to that condition.
Erik was born in Oakland on June 27, 1961 to Nancy (Ballard) and Bob Niederholzer. The family moved from Berkeley to the Camino Tassajara area, east of Danville, and Erik attended Danville schools and San Ramon Valley High School (class of '79). The family moved to the Chico area in late 1978 and Erik attended Corning High School. After high school, Erik lived in Chico and worked as a cook at the Denny's Restaurant off Mangrove Ave. He spent many years working for Niederholzer Orchards in the Capay area of Glenn County before moving to Sonoma County in early 2002. There he worked with his sister, Anna, marketing Panorama Co bread at Farmers Markets around the Bay Area.
He will be dearly missed by his sisters Anna Barrera and Kristen (Philip) Chidel and brother Franz (Jill) Niederholzer along with nieces and nephews Sam and Sarah Niederholzer, Gibson Chidel, and Rueben and Joseph Barrera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nancy Niederholzer.
Erik loved his family and friends. He appreciated hard work, a good book and a good cup of coffee. He was kind to dogs, children and strangers. The earth is a lesser place with his passing.
No memorial service is currently planned. The family suggests a donation to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/) in Erik's name.


Published in East Bay Times on May 17, 2020.
