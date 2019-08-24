East Bay Times Obituaries
Erik Yarberry


1968 - 2019
Erik Yarberry
Feb. 29, 1968 - Aug. 18, 2019
Peoria, AZ
Erik Carl Yarberry, 51, died on August 18, 2019. Erik was born on February 29, 1968 in Concord, California to Larry and Holley Yarberry. He was the youngest of three children. Erik loved golf, the Raiders and watching any and all sports. He had countless friends that were more like family to him. Erik is survived by his wife, Amy: three children, Caitlin, Morgan and Lauren; his parents, Larry and Holley; his siblings, Audra Pearce (George) and Glenn Yarberry; Grandmother, Betty Clair and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Services for Erik will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to . To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019
