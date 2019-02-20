Home

June 6, 1959 - Feb 5, 2019
Resident of Bay Point
Erika Reel, a veteran of more than forty years in the hospitality industry in the Bay Area, died February 3rd in Concord, California, after a brief illness. Born in Tokyo, Japan, she was 59 years old. She is survived by her daughter, Selena Reel of Santa Rosa, her mother, Kazuko Fujihira Rogers, her father, Dr. Lawrence Rogers, and a brother, Mark Rogers, all of Kurtistown, Hawaii, and by her companion, Eric Bryant of Bay Point. No services. Arrangements by Diablo Valley Cremation and Funeral Services, Concord.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019
