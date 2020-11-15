1/1
Eriverto O. Castro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eriverto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eriverto O. Castro
March 16, 1922 - November 3, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Eriverto "Albert" S. Castro passed peacefully at home on November 3, 2020, in Martinez, California at the age of 98.
Albert is survived by his daughter Rebecca A. Martinez, three grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Albert was born on March 16, 1922, in Canutillo, TX to Isabel Silva and Hilario Castro, and was raised in New Mexico. The family moved to California from New Mexico. He served his country in the US Army during WWII as his brothers did before him. He married Ramona Flores, on September 15, 1951. Albert worked various jobs before landing a position at the Philips Avon Refinery, now Marathon Refinery. Shortly thereafter the couple welcomed their daughter, Rebecca Ann.
Albert was accomplished at building homes and was self-taught in designing his own blueprints. Albert and his brothers built and remodeled several homes in Martinez, CA. He was a Forty Niners fan, enjoyed watching the Oakland A's play and would occasionally go bowling. He was passionate about music and ballroom dancing.
A funeral is scheduled for 10 am on November 18, 2020, at Queen of Heaven in Lafayette, with a reception to follow at Queen of Heaven courtyard. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albert's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association in memory of Eriverto Castro.
Condolences can be sent to Queen of Heaven. The family would like to thank 24 Hour Home Care and Hospice of the East Bay for their care and dedication.


View the online memorial for Eriverto O. Castro



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved