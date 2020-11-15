Eriverto O. Castro
March 16, 1922 - November 3, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Eriverto "Albert" S. Castro passed peacefully at home on November 3, 2020, in Martinez, California at the age of 98.
Albert is survived by his daughter Rebecca A. Martinez, three grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Albert was born on March 16, 1922, in Canutillo, TX to Isabel Silva and Hilario Castro, and was raised in New Mexico. The family moved to California from New Mexico. He served his country in the US Army during WWII as his brothers did before him. He married Ramona Flores, on September 15, 1951. Albert worked various jobs before landing a position at the Philips Avon Refinery, now Marathon Refinery. Shortly thereafter the couple welcomed their daughter, Rebecca Ann.
Albert was accomplished at building homes and was self-taught in designing his own blueprints. Albert and his brothers built and remodeled several homes in Martinez, CA. He was a Forty Niners fan, enjoyed watching the Oakland A's play and would occasionally go bowling. He was passionate about music and ballroom dancing.
A funeral is scheduled for 10 am on November 18, 2020, at Queen of Heaven in Lafayette, with a reception to follow at Queen of Heaven courtyard. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Albert's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
in memory of Eriverto Castro.
Condolences can be sent to Queen of Heaven. The family would like to thank 24 Hour Home Care and Hospice of the East Bay for their care and dedication. View the online memorial for Eriverto O. Castro