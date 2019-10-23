|
|
Erma DeMattei
Oct. 18, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2019
Resident of Napa
Erma DeMattei passed away on Saturday peacefully in her sleep. She was 94 years old. She was born in Benicia and was a life long resident of the Bay Area. She touched many lives with her strength, kindness and loving spirit. She was a nurturing soul.
Erma loved to bake, was a avid gardener and crossword enthusiast, and had a "prize winning" vegetable garden each year, the fruits of which she shared with all. She was married to Louis for 51 years.
Erma is survived by her two children Cathy Cortese, of Napa and David DeMattei, of St Helena and their spouses David and Patrick, two granddaughters Casey Popovich, her husband James and Connie Cortese, all of Carson City and 3 loving great grandchildren, Gianna, Adeline, and Madison.
Her loving spirt will be missed by all.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation Friday, October 25, 2010 at 10am at St Michaels Chapel at St Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo. Rosary and service to follow at 11am.
View the online memorial for Erma DeMattei
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019