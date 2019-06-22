Erma "Davy" Hawley

Apr 4, 1928 - Jun 4, 2019

Castro Valley

Erma lived in WA and moved to CA with her Mom and Brother, Mike, at the age of 16. She met Howard "Dick" Hawley at High School. They married in 1949 and had three children, Jeffrey, David and Julie. They moved to Castro Valley in 1959 where they raised their family. During her 59 years of marriage she supported Howard "Dick" thoughtout his career. After he retired, they traveled to many places in the US and Europe. They maintained an active social life.

After being widowed in 2003 Erma "Davy" kept busy with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by Ethel Lewis, her mother and Howard "Dick", her husband. She is survived by her children Julie and Jeffrey Johnson, David and Sue Hawley, Jeffrey and Chris Hawley, her seven Grandchildren and her eight Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Rooms of Hope, 231 Market Place #350, San Ramon, CA 94583. Services are June 29th @ 11:00, Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward





