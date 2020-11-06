Erma Lee Shiloh WoodrowFebruary 5, 1933 - October 5, 2020Resident of Suisun City, CAErma Lee Shiloh Woodrow of Suisun City California passed on October 5th, 2020. Erma was born February 5, 1933 in Searcy Arkansas. She was the fourth of five children who preceded her in death. After the family relocated to Richmond California Erma united with Christian Home Baptist Church. Her parents preceded her in death.Erma graduated from Richmond High School and furthered her academics by earning an honorary associates degree from Contra Costa College along with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Antioch University. She devoted most of her years to Greater Richmond Social Services Child Care where she retired from as director.Erma was the loving mother of Earnest, Kennard and Michael Shiloh along with Bobbie Carol and Norman Woodrow. Grandmother of Naya Jackson, Raoul Lindsay and Jediah Woodrow along with Anisha, Kenny, Kevin, Kyle and Kristin Shiloh. 15 great grandchildren, loving Aunt of Betty, Sophia, Samuel and Robert Wisdom along with Sharon Katz and adopted daughter Lois Murry.Woodrow (as she was known by many) was a woman of honor, integrity, kindness, willingness to share unselfishly and was deeply loved by all who knew her within her past circle of family and friends. Woodrow was the person that could always be counted on.There were countless sources of joy and happiness in her life including the parents and children that she dedicated most of her life to but more importantly being surrounded by those she loved.Woodrow loved to laugh and when she did, she not only lit up the entire room but managed to have everyone else laughing too. Woodrows' legacy of love, caring, generosity and authenticity will remain in our hearts and souls forever.