Erminio Antonio Trebino

1910 ~ 2019

Resident of Concord, CA

On April 9, 2019, the Earth lost one of its longest living and most remarkable inhabitants. Erminio "Min" Trebino died peacefully at home with his wife and children by his side, after a life made full and happy by marriage, family, travel, gardening, songs, wine, food, exceptional character and good humor.

Min was born in Concord, California in October 1910 to Italian immigrants. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1928. Following graduation, he secured a position at the Avon Refinery in Concord, where he became a foreman and worked for 44 years.

Min met his future wife Josephine Calcio at a Sunday get-together and they were married in 1936. They built a home in Concord, and he became an attentive and loving father to three children, Diane, Janet, and Joseph. He enjoyed traveling, and was a skilled and avid gardener.

To his wife and family, Min was a leader, a role model and our North Star. He had tremendous character – always choosing family and community over himself, and doing what was right over doing what was easy. While he experienced his share of challenging times, Min always retained his zest for life and good humor. He sang each morning when he woke up (why? because he woke up!), welcomed visitors with his full attention and – right up until his last day – the offer of a glass of wine, was physically active throughout his life, voted without fail, read every day, and was always open to new ideas and ways of doing things. He believed we should enjoy everything in moderation. He was generous, kind and funny.

Min was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Rose. He is survived by Josephine, his wife of 82 years, his three children, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter.

Sempre Avanti, GG. We love you and will miss you.





