Erna LiningerMarch 2, 1921-May 10, 2020Resident of LivermoreErna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Erna was born in Lodi, CA, the youngest of 8 children. She lived through the Great Depression, worked at Montgomery Ward, Alameda Army Base during WWII. Met her husband Louis Lininger while working at State Electric, later were married in 1950 and moved to Livermore in 1952. Erna worked at Livermore High School in the attendance office from 1970-1988. She was a volunteer at Valley Memorial Hospital from 1989-2016. Erna and Lou enjoyed traveling with the SIRS. She loved to play tennis and watch all kinds of sports, she loved to tell jokes and simply enjoyed life.She is preceded in death by her husband Lou Lininger. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses. Judy Hollandsworth (Maria), Jan Gordon (Val), Jill Pierce (Don). Her granddaughters and their husbands Stacy Sopora (Bas), Angela Moore (Chris), Kristy Collins (Mike) and 3 great-grandchildren.Celebration of Life will be held at Uncle Yu's in Livermore date and time to be determined.