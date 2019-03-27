In Loving Memory

Ernest Cheng-Hsin Kuo

In the year since he has left us, we remember our father every day.

Ernest Cheng-Hsin Kuo was born the youngest child of six to a farming family in Yi-Lan in Taiwan in 1943, his mother recently widowed. His birthdate is registered as Apr 22, but he heard his true birthdate was approximately one month earlier. In a schoolhouse that initially had only a dirt floor, he excelled in academics, earning scholarships to pay for his high school, and became the first in his family to attend university, earning admittance to the prestigious National Taiwan University. He worked his way through university, supporting his mother as well, and received his B.S. and M.S. in civil engineering. He never hesitated to help his classmates succeed.

As a licensed engineer, from 1970 to 1980, Ernest worked at the Chung Hwa Engineering Consultant Company. He designed and supervised construction of bridges and highways for Taiwan's "Ten Great Engineering Projects".

In 1980, Ernest and his family immigrated to the US. To support his family, he worked as an independent contractor with jobs across the US, leading to frequent separation. In 1988, he was able to settle in Walnut Creek and started working for the California Department of Transportation (San Francisco and Oakland) until his retirement in 2014. He mentored many during his career. He and his wife worked diligently and sacrificed much to put three children through college and graduate school.

Ernest passed away from acute myeloid leukemia on March 27, 2018, having truly if not legally reached 75 years of age. He loved the great American landscapes and travelled to as many National Parks as he could. Frugal in many respects, when it came to education, the sky was the limit. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren, and a role model to all who met him.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lin-Min; his children: William (Catherine), Helen, and Jenny (Jason); and his grandchildren: Thomas, Natalie, Nico, Cole, Elise, and Bodhi.





