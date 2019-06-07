East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Ernest Gibbs "Gib" Bonner

Ernest Gibbs "Gib" Bonner Obituary
Ernest "Gib" Gibbs Bonner
Red Bluff, California
Born January 21, 1949 in Alameda, Ca. He peacefully entered the gates of heaven on May 17, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, Ca.
He was a loving husband to Brigitte. Loving father to his stepsons Joe and Bryan Graham, also to his grandchildren Cooper and Owen Graham along with numerous foster grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Todd and Marilyn Bonner.
He worked for PG&E for 38 years before retiring. He was an active Union member of IBEW Local 1245. He served in his community of Red Bluff and Reeds Creek Estates. He loved the outdoors; hunting, camping, fishing, and golf.
The family would like to express a deep appreciation to the entire Enloe Hospital staff and doctors, especially Dr. Marcia Nelson for her exceptional care and the compassion he received over the years.
Memorial gifts may be made to Enloe Hospital in Chico. There will be no services at Gib's request.
The remains will be scattered by Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home at sea off the coast of Fort Bragg, Ca.
To view the obituary and leave your condolences please go to NBCFH.com


Published in East Bay Times on June 7, 2019
