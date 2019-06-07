Ernest "Gib" Gibbs Bonner

Red Bluff, California

Born January 21, 1949 in Alameda, Ca. He peacefully entered the gates of heaven on May 17, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, Ca.

He was a loving husband to Brigitte. Loving father to his stepsons Joe and Bryan Graham, also to his grandchildren Cooper and Owen Graham along with numerous foster grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Todd and Marilyn Bonner.

He worked for PG&E for 38 years before retiring. He was an active Union member of IBEW Local 1245. He served in his community of Red Bluff and Reeds Creek Estates. He loved the outdoors; hunting, camping, fishing, and golf.

The family would like to express a deep appreciation to the entire Enloe Hospital staff and doctors, especially Dr. Marcia Nelson for her exceptional care and the compassion he received over the years.

Memorial gifts may be made to Enloe Hospital in Chico. There will be no services at Gib's request.

The remains will be scattered by Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home at sea off the coast of Fort Bragg, Ca.

