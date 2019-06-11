|
|
Ernest Lee
1937 - June 1, 2019
Oakland
Ernest Park Lee passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 81, after battling complications from Miller Fisher Syndrome. Ernest was born in Fresno to Frank and Rose. He graduated from San Jose High '55 and UC Berkeley (BSBA) '60. He was an avid follower of all Cal sports and a proud member of the Cal marching band. Ernest worked as a programmer, systems analyst, and IT security consultant at BofA and UC. He performed at Woodminster Amphitheatre (Guys and Dolls, Flower Drum Song) and was featured in film (Hemingway and Gellhorn, Pursuit of Happyness) and TV. Ernest will be remembered by his wife, Mona; children Michelle Genevieve, Joanna, Derek; sons-in-law Pascal, David; grandchildren Otis, Clementine; and mother, Rose. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10am at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland.
Published in East Bay Times on June 11, 2019