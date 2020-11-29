Ernst Benny Mahlberg
August 8, 1940 - October 27, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Benny Mahlberg passed away surrounded by his family, on October 27th, 2020 at John Muir Hospital Walnut Creek after a short battle with metastatic cancer. He was born on August 8, 1940 to Ernst and Harriet (Frolund) Mahlberg in Stockholm Sweden. Benny was a talented futbol (soccer) and hockey player during his school years making life-long friends, and served in the Swedish Army. Upon graduation from college in Stockholm, he worked in the Swedish Tax Office where one day he saw an ad on the bulletin board advertising interviews with IBM at the Grand Hotel. He was soon recruited by them and began a lifelong career in computers – starting with programming and eventually sales. He married Marilyn Shelton, a British National, in Stockholm in 1967. They had three children: Joakim, Mikael and Jo Dee while employed by Computer Sciences Corporation in Holland and Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1985 he was transferred to the United States and worked in CSC offices in Garden Grove, CA, Dallas TX, San Jose CA and then to Toronto and London, before returning to San Mateo CA and Infonet Corporation.
Benny was an active and good sportsman his entire life - enjoying golf games with friends and family, a mean game of racquetball, snow skiing and a good game of poker. He was challenged to learn to play bridge in 1996 after meeting Arlene Rudek. He said all he needed to learn was 10 rules and he was "good to go." Sure enough, he was, and she involved him in playing competitive duplicate bridge with the ACBL. A fast learner, he excelled at the game and enjoyed playing up to his final days. They achieved Bronze Life Master ranking playing as partners. Then together they founded the Bridge on the Lake Duplicate Bridge Club in Discovery Bay after retiring there in 2003 and marrying. They hosted weekly bridge games at their home for seven years until the Discovery Bay Community Center opened in 2014 and transferred the game there. Benny's bidding at the bridge table was rather aggressive and his opponents would often greet him, laughingly, with red "double" cards when he arrived at their table.
Benny in turn, challenged Arlene to become a better skier. When he took her to buy new skis and found the perfect pair, she refused them because they didn't match her boots! This was the beginning of many laughs they had together on the ski slopes. Benny and Arlene travelled to Sweden every year to visit his mother for her birthday and he would also spend time fishing with his school buddies, Olle and Hans. They would also combine those trips to other parts of Europe for extended vacations and also enjoyed over 20 cruises, especially to the Greek Isles and "going around the horn" of South America. Benny was a great traveler, baggage carrier and companion.
Benny was also concerned for all forms of animal life. Their dog, Charlie, was with them for 17 years, their cat for 14. One spring he found an abandoned mallard duck egg in his yard, incubated it, and then raised it to adulthood. Naming the duck, Flossie, he launched her safely into the lake in Discovery Bay when she was ready. He also adopted a penguin when the Straits of Magellan experienced an oil spill. On his computer screen, he watched his penguin, Dr. Ping, survive and eventually have a baby that Benny saw to maturity as well.
Benny was pre-deceased by his parents, Ernst and Harriet Mahlberg, his ex-wife, Marilyn Mahlberg, and all his aunts and uncles in Sweden. He is survived and is greatly missed by his loving wife and companion of 25 years, Arlene, his sons Joakim (Krista), Orinda, Mikael (Amber) in San Francisco and daughter Jo Dee, DVM, of San Diego; four grandchildren – Jackson, Ryan, Brooklyn and newborn Orran.
Because of Covid 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Benny will be held later in 2021. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County, 3430 Chanate Rd, Santa Rosa, 95404 (birdrescuecenter.org
