Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Espididado Agcaoili

Espididado Agcaoili Obituary
Espididado Agcaoili
El Cerrito
Espididado "Dado" Agcaoili – of El Cerrito, CA., originally from Kahuku, Hawaii.
Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 in the presence of his son and caregivers. Loving husband, father and grandfather, he is proceeded by his wife Conchita Agcaoili, survived by his son Gary Agcaoili, daughter-in-law, Betty Agcaoili and grandson's Brandon and Geoffrey. He is also survived his brothers Robert Corpus and Celin Agcaoili and sister Arsenia Eugenio, cousins Charito, Connie, Corazon Agcaoili Jose and Bishop Jacinto Agcaoili Jose, sister-in-laws Betty Jane Mariano and Stephanie Aniu, and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30am to 11:30am with reception to follow at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Ave. El Cerrito, CA. Aloha attire is encouraged.
You are encouraged to make donations in his name to , the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Sutter Home Care and Hospice.
Sunset View Mortuary
510-525-5111


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
