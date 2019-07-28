|
Estanislao Solis
May 9, 1926 - July 15, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Estanislao Ochoa Solis, 93, entered into everlasting life on July 15, 2019, after a brief battle with pneumonia. He is survived by his daughter, Lettie Solis, and grandsons, Eddie and Michael Carrillo. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margarita Carbajal de Solis, daughter Margarita, and son, Henry.
Visitation will be held on Mon. July 29, 2019 at 4:00pm with a rosary at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Tue. July 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019