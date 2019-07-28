East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Estanislao Solis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Estanislao Solis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estanislao Solis


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estanislao Solis Obituary
Estanislao Solis
May 9, 1926 - July 15, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Estanislao Ochoa Solis, 93, entered into everlasting life on July 15, 2019, after a brief battle with pneumonia. He is survived by his daughter, Lettie Solis, and grandsons, Eddie and Michael Carrillo. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margarita Carbajal de Solis, daughter Margarita, and son, Henry.
Visitation will be held on Mon. July 29, 2019 at 4:00pm with a rosary at 6:30pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral liturgy Tue. July 30, 2019 at 10:00am at Church of the Good Shepherd. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.


View the online memorial for Estanislao Solis
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estanislao's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now