|
|
Esther Mary Nunes
March 22, 1934 - February 28, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Esther Nunes, of San Leandro, passed away on February 28, 2019.
Esther is survived by daughters Susan Smith (Paul), and Mary Vargas (Richard), sons Joe Nunes (Renee), and Art Nunes, sister Angie Gutierrez, and brothers Ralph Facio (Martha), and David Facio (Donald).
She is also survived by 7 grand children, 6 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m., with a vigil service starting at 7 p.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Leander Church, 550 W. Estudillo Ave., San Leandro, CA 94577.
Internment to follow mass at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA with a reception to follow.
View the online memorial for Esther Mary Nunes
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019