Ethel Mullick
Dec. 18, 1923 - Sept. 26, 2019
Sequim, WA
Longtime Resident of Fremont, CA and Lynden WA
Ethel Mullick, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Sequim, WA. She was born in Waldheim, Sask, Canada and had been a longtime resident of Fremont, CA and Lynden, WA. Her husband, Frank, and Ethel's three siblings preceded her in death. Her children, Lorne Mullick of Sequim, WA and Karen Mullick of Montara, CA, her two grandchildren, Jaclyn Mullick and Zachary Mullick and four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Leo, Nikolas, and Samantha survive her.
Ethel met her husband Frank at a USO dance at the end of WWII. They were married in 1946 and had celebrated their 62nd anniversary prior to Frank's passing in 2009. In 1988, when they retired, the couple moved from Fremont, CA to their home in Lynden, WA. During the last three years Ethel lived in Sequim due to health issues and to be closer to her son and his family, yet she always missed the community of friends she had cultivated in both Fremont and Lynden.
During her life, Ethel was a cosmetologist and homemaker. She was very active in the Lutheran Church and volunteered in numerous capacities for the church, veteran's organizations, and the Elks. She enjoyed playing bridge, golf, and traveling throughout the US and Canada with her husband.
She will be deeply and truly missed by all her friends and family and those who knew her for her humor, willingness to help, and inquiring mind.
A private memorial service will be held in the Bellingham-Lynden area at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Whatcom County Hospice Foundation, 800 E. Chestnut, Suite 1-C, Bellingham, WA 98225 or to Clallam County Hospice, 540 E 8th St, Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019