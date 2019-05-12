|
|
Ethel R Christensen
June 28,1933 – May 2, 2019
Castro Valley
Ethel Christensen passed away peacefully at her home with loved ones after her courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Nels "Chuck" Christensen. Ethel is survived by her daughters Yolanda Aguilar, Sandra Christensen, Lisa Maldonado (Raymond) and her brothers Wayne Low (Betty), Lambert Low (Marlene), Norman Low, Hanson Low (Marcia). Ethel's beloved grandchildren Isabel, Aaron, Kristine, Nikki, Heather, Alexander, Lauren, William, Jesse and four great-grandchildren Aliyah, Amelia, Araceli and Merida. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Asian Network Pacific Home Care and Hospice making her last days comfortable. A memorial celebration will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward on May 17, 2019, Visitation from 12: 00 to 1 pm and Service 1pm. Memorial donations can be made to The .
View the online memorial for Ethel R Christensen
Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019