Etherero H. AkinshegunJuly 9, 1940 - July 20, 2020Resident of Tuskegee, ALIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Dr. Etherero H. Akinshegun. Dr. Akinshegun served in the Army and went on to achieve a PhD in Counseling Psychology. Dr. Akinshegun was a well-known civil rights activist, leading the TWLF strike at UC Berkeley and becoming the Western Regional Vice President of the Republic of New Africa. Dr. Akinshegun was a world traveler, poet, a motivational speaker, and respected spiritual leader. He leaves behind a sister, and two brothers, a son; Etherero H. Akinshegun II, two daughters; Tasneem Akinshegun and Nabulungi Akinshegun and 3 grandchildren. The family will be memorializing him privately.