1/1
Etherero H. Akinshegun
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etherero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etherero H. Akinshegun
July 9, 1940 - July 20, 2020
Resident of Tuskegee, AL
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father Dr. Etherero H. Akinshegun. Dr. Akinshegun served in the Army and went on to achieve a PhD in Counseling Psychology. Dr. Akinshegun was a well-known civil rights activist, leading the TWLF strike at UC Berkeley and becoming the Western Regional Vice President of the Republic of New Africa. Dr. Akinshegun was a world traveler, poet, a motivational speaker, and respected spiritual leader. He leaves behind a sister, and two brothers, a son; Etherero H. Akinshegun II, two daughters; Tasneem Akinshegun and Nabulungi Akinshegun and 3 grandchildren. The family will be memorializing him privately.


View the online memorial for Etherero H. Akinshegun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved