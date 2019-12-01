|
Eugene (Gene) Arthur Taggart
10/8/27 - 11/23/19
Resident of Orinda, CA
Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Uncle Gene, and My Gino died of a stroke on Saturday morning, with his precious daughters, Cathy Cifelli and Susie Passeggi and his loving wife, Judy, at his side during the days and nights of his passing. He was surrounded by many beloved family members throughout his hospital stay. The most important thing in Gene's life was his close family.
Gene was born in Wenatchee, Washington, to the late Art and Jane Taggart. He, and his sisters Patricia and Eileen, followed in their Dad's footsteps, junior bakers at a very young age in their father's bakery. The family moved to Oakland, where Art opened another bakery. Gene was a graduate of University High School in Oakland and Golden Gate University in San Francisco, where he earned his degree in Accounting. Soon after, he joined the Navy where his cooking and baking abilities were discovered and became a Baker/Chef in the ship's galley. After the navy, he married his first wife, Jane Taggart with whom he had his two children, Cathy and Susie. He became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and partner at Henderson, Henderson & Taggart in Oakland, which later became Henderson, Taggart and Edwards, and eventually E.A. Taggart, CPA. He was the best of employers, adored by his employees and clients alike for his integrity, wonderful sense of humor, positive appreciation, and last but not least, his homemade pies. He actively worked in his business into his eighties, and never completely retired, as his family and friends continued to seek his expertise. Judy and Gene were married in 1987 and had a wonderful life together, full of travel and family.
Gene was a great appreciator of music. In his early life, he loved playing and singing folk music, and actively supported the Berkeley Folk Music Festival. He loved to cook, and appreciated and collected fine wines, even inspiring his nephew to become a Sommelier and Master of Wine. His lifelong passion was playing golf as a member of Orinda Country Club (OCC). When he retired from OCC, he was the longest living member. He had lots of pals at the club and if he wasn't playing golf, he was at the domino table. His buddies will miss his humor and friendship.
Gene is survived and beloved by his wife, Judy Taggart; his daughters, Cathy (Peter) Cifelli and Susie (Jeff) Passeggi; grandchildren Christina Cifelli (Dave) Amaranto, Justin Cifelli, Nicki (Matt) Cerniglia, and Alex Passeggi; sister Patricia Burton; and many nieces and nephews. He was also very close to, and survived by Judy's family, including her son, Mark (Trudy) Knott; grandchildren, Justin Knott, Anthoni Knott and Crystal French; and great grandchildren, Johnny and Isaiah, Landon, Noah, Garrett and Zoe.
The Family would like to thank the staff at Tiffany Court for their love and special care and the wonderful doctors and nurses at John Muir Hospital, who took careful, loving care of not only Gene, but the family as well.
A gathering to remember Gene will be held for close friends and family, date to be determined. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name, to follow his heart, the following are suggestions: Project Open Hand (SF), (Hagerstown, MD), Tony LaRussa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) (Walnut Creek) or the brave firemen who have fought CA's firestorms.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019