Eugene Dias
October 28, 1932 - January 20, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Eugene Franklin Dias, 87, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Fremont, California.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Gene was born in Hanford, California to John and Gloria Dias. He had two brothers, Edward (deceased) and John, and one sister, Gloria (deceased). He attended Saint Rose Catholic School and graduated from Hanford High School in 1950. He played football and track for 4 years and was president of the student body during his senior year.
He spent two years at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, graduating in 1952. He enrolled at San Jose State University with a major in Spanish and a minor in English. Upon graduation in 1954, he volunteered in the US Armed Forces and spent 16 months in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1956, returned to San Jose State, and received his general secondary teaching credential. He completed graduate work in 1960 at the University of Valencia in Spain. In 1962 he studied at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico. He taught at James Logan High School, Newark High School, and Newark Memorial High School. He taught all levels of Spanish, English as a Second Language, and Portuguese. He also served as Department Chairman. Gene retired in 1997 after 40 years of teaching. He served as president of the California Retired Teachers Association.
In 1966 he met Elaine Caldeira and they were married in 1968.
Gene enjoyed gardening, reading, working with mosaics, listening to classical and modern music, thrifting, completing crossword puzzles, and spending time at their cottage in Carmel.
He is the father to Gina Marie Adams (Richard), step-father to Robert Caldeira (Pamella), grandfather to Christina Caldeira and Alessandra Johnson (Brendan), grandfather to Jenna and Mark Adams, and great-grandfather to Catalina and Kaiden Johnson.
If you would like to make a memorial donation, please contribute to Ohlone Humane Society (feral voucher program) in Gene's name.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church, where Gene was a parishioner for 51 years, on Monday, January 27 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020