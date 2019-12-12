|
|
Eugene Elmo Mangini
Jan. 23, 1930 - Dec. 8, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Eugene Elmo Mangini was born Jan. 23, 1930 in Pleasant Hill, son of hardworking immigrant parents from Italy. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in 1947.
Eugene worked the family farms his entire life and helped to run the Mangini Farms (Diablo Orchards) fruit stand on Pleasant Hill Road in Pleasant Hill, CA. He devoted many years to care for his ill parents.
His favorite hobby was wine making and he enjoyed sharing his wine with family and friends.
You will be missed dearly, Gene.
Preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Annina Mangini. Survived by his brother Louis E. Mangini (Marian), his sister Evelyn Dezzani (Peter), nieces and nephews, Anna Mangini, Gene P. Mangini, Louis M. Mangini (Christy), Michael Dezzani (Lisa), Kristen Havrilenko (Alex), and his great nieces and nephews, Marc, Alecia, Emily, Andrew, and Claire.
Rosary: Christ The King Church Friday, Dec. 13th, 6-7 PM. Funeral mass Saturday, Dec. 14th, 12:15 PM. Entombment following at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, CA.
View the online memorial for Eugene Elmo Mangini
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019