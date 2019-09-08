|
|
Eugene Field Taylor, M.D.
October 30, 1929 - August 18, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Gene Taylor was a remarkable, bright, gentle, funny and loving man. He passed away on August 18, 2019 in his home in Pleasanton after receiving compassionate care from Kaiser Home Hospice and loving care from his wife, Penny, and the rest of his family. He was truly a Berkeley guy. He was born at Alta Bates to parents Gertrude (Woodward) and Eugene Taylor Sr. on the eve of the Great Depression and had vivid memories of that time and of World War II.
Gene attended California Berkeley, was drafted into the army and later received a medical degree from George Washington University specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology which he loved. Delivering babies (6,000 times!) was for him a special privilege and he experienced each one as a miracle. In school he married Joanne Brown and they had two sons, Jim and Jonathan. The family lived in Orinda as part of the large extended Taylor family. In 2004 he married Penny Deleray and they divided their time between their home in Pleasanton and a home in Montana.
Gene was active in the Alameda Contra Costa Medical Association and served as President in 1986. He spent time in Pakistan delivering babies at a mission hospital. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Oakland where he served as an ordained Elder.
He was a man of many talents from home improvements, to caning chairs, studying history and playing an excellent game of bridge. He enjoyed road trips and traveling. He is survived by Penny and his sons Jim (Berkeley), Jon (Salem, Oregon), his grandchildren: Leah, Jesse, Kate and Laura and his dear brother Glenn and sister in law Virginia, his sister Sue Mooney and husband John, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M on Saturday, September 14, at the First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, (27th and Broadway) with reception to follow.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019