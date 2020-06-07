Eugene Henry Thorson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Henry Thorson
March 4, 1927 - May 17, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA.
Eugene Henry Thorson, Age 93, of Hayward, CA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 17, 2020.
Eugene was born, March 4, 1927, in Modesto, CA to parents Andrew and Mathea Thorson. He spent his childhood in Groveland, CA where he attended the local one-room schoolhouse in Buck Meadows. He also lived in Hayward, CA where he worked for Crowley Maritime Harbor Tug and Barge, as Tugboat Captain, for 45 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. He and his wife were members of Church of the Cross in Hayward for 56 years.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, DonnaMae Thorson, 3 children: daughter, Debbie Brannon and husband Stan Brannon, son, Doug Thorson and wife Shawna Thorson, daughter, Dawn Brum and husband David Brum. He has 6 grandchildren: Brian, Justin, Stephen, Brittany, Nick and Austin. He also has 8 great-grandchildren: Skylei, Maddyn, Carter, Bexley, Crosby, Miller, Phoebe and Silas. He also has many nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by both parents, his 5 brothers: Walter, Vernon, Arthur, Arol and David Thorson and sister, Lillian Elvin, and 2 nephews, Mitch Thorson and Lyle Elvin.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to Social Distancing.


View the online memorial for Eugene Henry Thorson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved