Eugene Henry ThorsonMarch 4, 1927 - May 17, 2020Resident of Hayward, CA.Eugene Henry Thorson, Age 93, of Hayward, CA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 17, 2020.Eugene was born, March 4, 1927, in Modesto, CA to parents Andrew and Mathea Thorson. He spent his childhood in Groveland, CA where he attended the local one-room schoolhouse in Buck Meadows. He also lived in Hayward, CA where he worked for Crowley Maritime Harbor Tug and Barge, as Tugboat Captain, for 45 years in the San Francisco Bay Area. He and his wife were members of Church of the Cross in Hayward for 56 years.Survivors include his wife of 70 years, DonnaMae Thorson, 3 children: daughter, Debbie Brannon and husband Stan Brannon, son, Doug Thorson and wife Shawna Thorson, daughter, Dawn Brum and husband David Brum. He has 6 grandchildren: Brian, Justin, Stephen, Brittany, Nick and Austin. He also has 8 great-grandchildren: Skylei, Maddyn, Carter, Bexley, Crosby, Miller, Phoebe and Silas. He also has many nieces and nephews.Eugene was preceded in death by both parents, his 5 brothers: Walter, Vernon, Arthur, Arol and David Thorson and sister, Lillian Elvin, and 2 nephews, Mitch Thorson and Lyle Elvin.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to Social Distancing.