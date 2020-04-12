|
Eugene James Zahas
June 26, 1941 - April 7, 2020
Lifelong Resident of Oakland
Eugene James Zahas, 78, a lifelong Oakland resident, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after a short struggle with Covid-19. Gene was born in Oakland June 26, 1941, to Angelica (Zerikotes) and James Zahas. He traveled widely but never found a better place to call home.
A 1958 graduate of Oakland High, Gene took a circuitous route through college, starting at his older sister Elene's alma mater of UC Berkeley and eventually graduating from the University of Oregon in 1964 (though he had moved on from Cal, he loved his time there and took his children to Camp Blue every summer for years). After college Gene returned to Oakland, where he married Sunny Solomon in 1965.
In 1968, with his father-in-law Jack Solomon Sr's generous help, he opened the first of what would grow to five Bay Area branches of Johnstone Supply, a heating, cooling and maintenance supply wholesaler with branches across the country. His daughter Jacqueline was born that year, joined by Christopher in 1971 and Lukas in 1972. Gene and Sunny divorced in 1977, but remained friendly and kept their children at the center of the family unit, celebrating birthdays, graduations, marriages and baptisms together and always welcoming each other's extended families.
In 1971 his father-in-law sponsored Gene into the Rotary Club of Oakland. He remained an active and involved member for the rest of his life, as president in 1998-99, treasurer from 1999 until his death, and a member of many committees over the decades. In addition, he volunteered as treasurer for seven different Oakland bond measure campaigns to help the Oakland Unified School District, served on the boards of the Marcus Foster Education Fund and the local Salvation Army, and donated space for Oakland Rotary's annual KinderPrep book drive.
In 2000 Gene began dating fellow Rotarian Wendy Howard, who has been his steadfast and loving partner ever since. Gene took great pleasure in his family and friends. He was a familiar, smiling presence at every family gathering, and his proudest accomplishment was becoming a Papou, or grandfather. He helped support his grandson Emmett's college education, introduced his granddaughter Matilda to Disneyland, ballets and theater, and flew to Portland every chance he could get to visit his youngest grandchildren Amelia and Orion. He hosted dinners for family members, Rotary committees and Oakland High alums, volunteered every year at the Ascension Cathedral Greek Festival, and loved both cooking with family and taking them out for special celebrations (often at his beloved Sequoyah Country Club).
In addition to this and to his lifelong obsession with cars, Gene was an enthusiastic fan of golf, the Oakland A's, tuxedo cats, Loard's ice cream, romantic comedies, Taylor Swift and Sia, the Beatles, bad puns and butter.
Gene is survived by his partner Wendy, his children Jacqueline, Christopher and Lukas, his daughter-in-law Angela, his sons-in-law David and TJ, his grandchildren Emmett, Matilda, Amelia and Orion, his sister Elene, and a large and loving circle of cousins, nephews, nieces, grands and honorary family.
Private funeral services attended by his family in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions were held on Friday April 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, Oakland, CA. Interment followed at Mt. View Cemetery, Oakland. A public memorial will be held later this year when his extended family and community can safely gather to celebrate Gene's extraordinary life".
Memorial gifts to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension and the Oakland Rotary Endowment Fund are welcomed.
