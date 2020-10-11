Eugene Lloyd RichmondJuly 15, 1939 - July 2, 2020Resident of Richmond, CAEugene Richmond, age 80, died at home peacefully in his sleep on July 2nd, just days before his 81st birthday. Recently hospitalized for 2 days following a 911 emergency visit, he returned home with ProHealth Hospice care and died just 10 days later, having been diagnosed with Metastatic Lymphoma. During those 10 days he had the constant, loving care of his wife, Peggy and daughter, Kristy. His four granddaughters were at his side as often as possible, he was lucid & aware during the entire time.Gene was born in Helena, MT, July 15, 1939, and moved with his parents to California, eventually settling in Richmond's War Time Housing. He attended Richmond schools, Stege Elementary, Portola Jr. High, and Richmond Union High School. He graduated with the class of 1958, along with high school sweetheart, Peggy Kennedy. Gene was a lifetime member of CSF and honored as Outstanding Student of Auto Shop class during his senior year. Gene & Peggy were married more than 60 years ago, on November 20, 1959; lifelong residents of Richmond where they raised 2 daughters, Karin Espinosa and Kristy Kennedy.He worked throughout his high school years at Toffoli Drug Store in downtown Richmond, as their delivery person and sometimes clerk. He worked for a time for Standard Oil Service Stations, becoming assistant manager at the Standard Station in Point Richmond. Gene next worked for Blair Excavators, Inc. of Richmond, as a dump truck driver until he eventually joined the Operating Engineers Union Local #3, then he worked for Blair as an Oiler. After Blair, he was employed by many other companies, as an oiler, over the years. He was a proud member of O.E. #3 for 57 years, retiring in July, 1997. He loved retirement-home was always his favorite place to be, enjoying precious time with family including his grandchildren, able to spend quality time with them as they grew up.For many years he attended Clinton Avenue Baptist Church with his family. He was a dedicated model railroader, building two detailed layouts in his garage as well as a collector of railroad memorabilia.Many vacation days included a train ride or a trip to a collector's faire. In the Fall, Gene and Peggy often enjoyed beach days in Monterey, celebrating a wedding anniversary with a walk on the beach and a seafood dinner. He was a long time Country Music fan, his favorite artist being Hank Williams. He was an avid sports fan, a faithful follower of 49er football as well as Giants baseball.Gene was predeceased by parents, William Moses Richmond and Virgia (Richmond) Hardenbrook.He is survived by his devoted wife, Peggy, two loving daughters, Karin Espinosa and Kristy Kennedy, his friend/son-in-law, David Kennedy, and 4 special granddaughters, Ashley Shafer, Megan Espinosa, Kelly Hagy, and Natalie Dolan, and two caring grand-sons-in-law, Sean Shafer and Dakota Hagy. "Papa Gene" had two delightful great-grandchildren, Anthony, age 5 and Brooke, age 2 (with a third due this winter). A viewing was held at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of the Mission Bells Mortuary in San Pablo on his birthday, July 15th. Cremains will be interred later.Gene was a loving, wise, sincere, gentle, hard-working soul. He was dearly loved. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace in his new Heavenly home.