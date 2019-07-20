Eugene Macedo

Butte County, California

With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son Eugene 'Gene' Anthony Macedo passed away on July 16, 2019 while in the hospital. Gene is survived by his parents, Lisa and Lou Hocevar, his brother Randy Hocevar and his many uncle, aunts and cousins.

Gene was born on January 2, 1964 in Castro Valley, Ca, the son of Luisa Hocevar and Gene Macedo. He lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and later moved to Butte County. He attended San Ramon High School.

We know that Gene is now with his brother, John and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 -10:00 a.m. at St John Baptist Catholic Church, 416 Chestnut St., Chico, Ca and all funeral arrangements are being handled by Newton-Bracewell Funeral Homes in Chico, CA. Send online condolences at NewtonBracewell.com.





