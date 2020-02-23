Home

Eugene Saper


1930 - 2020
Eugene Saper Obituary
Eugene Saper
April 1, 1930 - Feb. 19, 2020
Sonoma
Retired Alameda County Sheriff's Captain Gene Saper died Wednesday. Preceded in death by wife Barbara. Survived by daughters Lori Nettel (Hans), Lisa Gonsier (Ken) and Linda Wagar (Kit) plus three grandchildren Sarah and Sophie Gonsier and Clay Wagar.
Gene was past president of the Native Sons of the Golden West and on the board of First United Credit Union. The Sapers led international tours with the Gold Key Travel Club.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
